Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading 23.1% Higher

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) traded up 23.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,022,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 308,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Up 23.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.73.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

