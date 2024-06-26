Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BCHEY opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $23.01.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beach Energy
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Rivian Stock Rises on Volkswagen’s $5 Billion Investment
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Regis Corporation Stock Climbs 200%: Analyzing the Catalyst
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Carnival Cruise Stock Nears Analyst Forecasts on Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.