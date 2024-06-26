Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.3% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 47,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.43 and its 200 day moving average is $237.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

