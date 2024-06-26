Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSY. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

BSY stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.04. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,390 shares of company stock worth $10,748,234. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,133,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

