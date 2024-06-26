Bitcicoin (BITCI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.56 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $1.56 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcicoin Profile

Bitcicoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI), developed by Bitci Technology, is the main coin of the Bitcichain blockchain, a private PoA network. It’s used for transaction fees and fast transfers within the Bitci ecosystem. BITCI supports various applications, including Fan Tokens and NFT projects, and is integrated with real-world businesses. Bitci Technology, responsible for Bitcicoin’s development, was established in 2018 in Turkey.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

