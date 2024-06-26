Bitdeer Technologies Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,153 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 264% compared to the typical daily volume of 592 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,505. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.79. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

Bitdeer Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:BTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTDR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

