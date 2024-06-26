BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.070–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $586.0 million-$616.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.0 million. BlackBerry also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to -0.040–0.020 EPS.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,461,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.