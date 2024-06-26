BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $586-616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.13 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of BB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 12,461,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,522,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

