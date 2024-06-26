BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.34

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.34 and last traded at $50.32, with a volume of 286180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

Get BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.