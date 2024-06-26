BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.34

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.34 and last traded at $50.32, with a volume of 286180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.