Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.07 ($0.01). Approximately 1,077,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,693,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Block Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.14.

Block Energy Company Profile

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. The company owns 100% working interests in West Rustavi, Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil and gas fields; and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin. The company was formerly known as Goldcrest Resources Plc and changed its name to Block Energy Plc in May 2017.

