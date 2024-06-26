BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$19.84. 38,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,078. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a one year low of C$17.42 and a one year high of C$20.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.88.

