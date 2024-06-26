BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Performance

TSE:ZWB traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 97,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,963. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.79. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 1-year low of C$15.29 and a 1-year high of C$18.45.

