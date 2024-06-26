BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

ZRE stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,730. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.40. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.82 and a 12 month high of C$22.00.

