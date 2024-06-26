BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Price Performance

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.08. 5,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.02. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$11.67 and a 12 month high of C$12.15.

