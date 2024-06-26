Boralex (BLX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boralex (TSE: BLX) recently:

6/21/2024 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

4/30/2024 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLX stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. Boralex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$36.68.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.40 million. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

