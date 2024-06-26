BridgeBio Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,901 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 224% compared to the average daily volume of 2,438 call options.
Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma
In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,313 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,434,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $46,843,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
