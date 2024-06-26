BridgeBio Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,901 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 224% compared to the average daily volume of 2,438 call options.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,313 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,434,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $46,843,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.