BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

BRSP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 504,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,659. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.63%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Further Reading

