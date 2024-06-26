Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.67

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.67 and last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 848790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.76.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EAT

Brinker International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.48.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 56,192 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 28,800.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 43.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.