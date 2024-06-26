Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

BYFC stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.69. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

