Brokerages Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) PT at $26.13

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

CARG stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $99,095.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,473 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

