Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Price Target at $76.17

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

KMX opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.95. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

