Brokerages Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Target Price at $664.07

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $664.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $714.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas has a 12-month low of $474.74 and a 12-month high of $719.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $641.25.

Shares of Cintas are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.29%.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 5.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

