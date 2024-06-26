Brokerages Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Price Target at $497.78

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $496.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,025,228 shares of company stock worth $1,366,000,650. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mastercard by 81.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 640,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,769,000 after acquiring an additional 48,784 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $455.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.78. Mastercard has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $423.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

