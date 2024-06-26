Brokerages Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) PT at $43.78

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VVV stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Valvoline by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

(Get Free Report

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.