Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.26

Shares of Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 2095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22.

Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 crown granted mineral claims and 1 modified grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

