Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.10

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 423413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

