Cardano Hits 1-Day Volume of $254.81 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.87 billion and approximately $254.81 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.13 or 0.05557231 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00043104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00015591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013427 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,994,116,265 coins and its circulating supply is 35,746,472,310 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.