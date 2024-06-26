Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) General Counsel Jay O. Wright Purchases 80,610 Shares

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jay O. Wright acquired 80,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $14,509.80. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 9,491,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,437.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Castellum Stock Performance

Shares of CTM opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -3.35. Castellum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Get Castellum alerts:

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 37.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castellum

About Castellum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Castellum by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Castellum by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.