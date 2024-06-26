Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) General Counsel Jay O. Wright Purchases 80,610 Shares

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jay O. Wright acquired 80,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $14,509.80. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 9,491,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,437.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Castellum Stock Performance
Shares of CTM opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -3.35. Castellum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 37.71%.
About Castellum
Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.
