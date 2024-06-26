Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Catalent Price Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.14 on Friday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1,162.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

