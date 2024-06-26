Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.6% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.73. 2,138,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,510. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.