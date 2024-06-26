Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.6% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.
CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
