Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Lowered to $65.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CELH. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. 2,323,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $70.17. Celsius has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,035,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Celsius by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

