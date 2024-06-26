CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,123 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.4% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.37. 22,075,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,237,059. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $486.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $451.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

