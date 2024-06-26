CFM Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,746.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,584,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5,762.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $176.04. 1,455,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,261. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

