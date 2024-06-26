CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,048 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $61.38. 138,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,652. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

