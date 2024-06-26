CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,029 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,362,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $529,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,010 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.15. 10,705,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,426,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $88.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

