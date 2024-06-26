CFM Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.6% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 13.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $52,451,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $257.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,649. The stock has a market cap of $185.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.15 and its 200 day moving average is $279.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.