CFM Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.82. 2,799,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,145. The stock has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

