CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 10,482 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 958,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.85. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

