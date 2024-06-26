CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 246 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.17. The company had a trading volume of 542,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,814. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.54. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

