CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 558 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

PB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.15.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

