Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total transaction of $281,151.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,049,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,613,182.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $141.54 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.12 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 479.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $2,457,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 490.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $2,142,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.