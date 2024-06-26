Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, COO Dennis M. Craven acquired 12,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

