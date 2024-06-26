Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

