Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,971 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. 540,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,255. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.