Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 867,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,207,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,621,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

