Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Purchases 564 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 94.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,582,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,194,000 after buying an additional 1,009,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.16. 7,001,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,914,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $188.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

