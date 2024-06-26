Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.92. The stock had a trading volume of 989,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

