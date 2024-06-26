Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Takes $260,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,481,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,914,246. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

