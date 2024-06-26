Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, June 21st. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chemomab Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMMB. Maxim Group raised shares of Chemomab Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.48. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

