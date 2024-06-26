Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down to $29.99

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.99, but opened at $29.30. Chewy shares last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 5,709,165 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 163.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,242. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,323,000 after buying an additional 1,336,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,740,000 after buying an additional 875,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Chewy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 963,540 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 695,907 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.